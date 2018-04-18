Booker: ‘We Undermine Our Position as Democrats’ by Pushing for Impeachment Now

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “All In,” Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) argued, “we undermine our position as Democrats if we are reaching out now for impeachment,” and urged, “sober minds, fact-based conclusions, conclusions drawn from evidence that’s presented.”

Booker said, “I think that we undermine our position as Democrats if we are reaching out now for impeachment, which is just going to whip up more of the political divisions, the political debates. I know I’ll take criticism for that, but that’s okay. We need to have sober minds, fact-based conclusions, conclusions drawn from evidence that’s presented. This — if we protect the special counsel especially, this investigation is going to come to a conclusion. And there are going to be facts, and we can base our actions based upon those facts.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett