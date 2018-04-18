Comey: I Don’t Think Trump Will Fire Mueller

On Wednesday’s broadcast of ABC’s “The View,” former FBI Director James Comey said he doesn’t think President Trump will fire Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

Co-host Joy Behar asked, “What if he fires Mueller, where are you going to be with that?”

Comey answered, “I don’t think that’s going to happen.”

He explained that firing Mueller “would make no sense, for a bunch of reasons. It would make no difference in the investigation. The president would have to fire everyone in the Department of Justice and the FBI to stop an investigation. So, it doesn’t make any sense to fire Director Mueller and bring the kind of storm that would bring. So, I actually don’t expect that to happen.”

Comey did concede that he didn’t expect his own firing at the hands of President Trump, so he isn’t the greatest judge of who the president will fire.

