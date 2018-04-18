Cory Booker: House Republicans Requesting Investigations ‘Is Things Dictators Do’ 

Wednesday on MSNBC’s “All In,” Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) said 11 House Republican lawmakers requesting the FBI and Attorney General Jeff Sessions open criminal investigations into former FBI Director James Comey and others for bias against Donald Trump was “things that dictators do.”

Booker said, “This is to me really a bad sign in our democracy. I think it starred in the last presidential election where you hear a whole convention center chanting “lock her up,” which to me is things that dictators do, that autocrats do, is they go after their little enemies not through the mechanisms of democracy but threatening to arrest them, threatening to throw them in jail.”

He added, “This is a very dangerous sign. It is very anti-democratic that people want to try to be pushing to lock up their political opponents.”

