De Niro Wants to Arrest Trump and ‘Take Him to Jail’ in Next SNL Mueller Role

Wednesday on NBC’s “Today,” actor Robert De Niro said he would like to continue his role on SNL as special counsel Robert Mueller in a sketch where he takes President Donald Trump to jail.

De Niro said, “I hope there’s a couple where I interrogate, I arrest him, and then I take him to jail.”

When asked about being politically active, De Niro said, “I have never been this active. But when I see what’s going on with this guy, you have no choice but to be active. It’s past the point of being passive. People have to speak out. They have to speak out over and over and over again. This guy, this administration, is beyond belief. It has to stop.”

