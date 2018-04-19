Avenatti: ‘I Do Not Think the President Will Serve Out His Term’

"3 weeks ago I said (Cohen) would flip I was the first one to call it.. Now people close to the president are telling him the same ... I'm going to make a prediction now: I do not think the President will serve out his term" - @MichaelAvenatti tells @NicolleDWallace pic.twitter.com/Mw3Pdlhudt

On Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Deadline: White House,” Stormy Daniels’ attorney, Michael Avenatti, predicted that President Trump will not serve out his term.

Avenatti said, “There’s no question that Michael Cohen knows where many, many bodies are buried. They are going to turn him. And when they turn him, the president is going to be in a very, very bad place. And I’m going to make a prediction now, I do not think the president will serve out his term. I just don’t.”

Avenatti also stated, “I think three weeks ago I said that ultimately, he [Cohen] was going to be indicted and he was going to flip on the president. I was the first one to call it. And now, you know, people that are close to the president are telling him the same thing.”

(h/t Mediaite)

