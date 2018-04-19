Bob Corker: ‘Very Questionable’ If Trump Will Run for Reelection in 2020

Thursday on CNN’s “New Day,” Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN) expressed his doubt on President Donald Trump running for election in 2020.

When asked about Trump’s reelection bid, Corker said, “Look, you know, who knows whether President Trump is even going to run.”

He continued, “I have no idea whether the president runs for re-election, nor what the field will be on the Republican side, so I think it’s way too early to weigh in on who one might support.”

“Let me just say this: any president that’s 18 months into their term, or 15, or 16, 17 or whatever is likely to say that they’ll run for reelection. They do not want to be viewed as a lame duck, so, you know, I take it with a grain of salt. It’s just another thing going across the Internet.”

When Alisyn Camerota pressed on if he would support Trump, Corker said, “I want to know who else is in the field.”

He added, “Whether the president runs again or not I think is very questionable, candidly.”

