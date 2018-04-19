Comey: I Have No Problem with Congress Seeing My Memos

Comey says he is “fine” with Congress getting to see his memos that detail the former FBI director’s interactions with President Trump: “I’ve been consistent since the very beginning” https://t.co/XTJW5LUsTR

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Lead,” former FBI Director James Comey stated that it’s “fine” with him if Congress gets to see his memos about his meetings with President Trump.

Comey said he didn’t know if letting Congress see the memos is the right move because “I don’t know what considerations the department has taken into account.”

He added, “It’s fine by me. I don’t care. I don’t have any views on it. I’m totally fine with transparency. I’ve tried to be transparent throughout this, and I think what folks will see if they get to see the memos is, I’ve been consistent since the very beginning, right after my encounters with President Trump, and I’m consistent in the book and try to be transparent in the book as well.”

