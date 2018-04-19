Comey: Steele ‘Considered a Reliable Person by the FBI’

by Ian Hanchett19 Apr 20180

On Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Rachel Maddow Show,” former FBI Director James Comey stated that, as he understands it, Christopher Steele “was considered a reliable person by the FBI.”

Anchor Rachel Maddow asked, “Did the FBI have a relationship with Christopher Steele that you would consider to be a — one of trust, a useful relationship, a fruitful relationship with him?”

Comey answered, “All I’m permitted to say about that, as I understand it is, he was considered a reliable person by the FBI.”

Comey denied that the FBI started the investigation into the Trump campaign because of the Steele dossier.

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett

 


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.