Dershowitz: Trump Has to ‘Assume’ His Best Friends Will Flip

Thursday on CNN’s “Wolf,” Harvard Law professor Alan Dershowitz said President Donald Trump should “assume your best friends will flip” to cooperate with investigators once they are charged with crimes.

When asked about Michael Cohen, Dershowitz said, “I have told every client I have represented over the last 53 years—assume your best friends will flip. Prosecution has an enormous leverage. They can charge you with a dozen crimes, even if they’re relatively technical crimes, that accumulate with the guidelines and tell you you’ll never see the outside again, you’ll serve your life in prison. That kind of pressure brings forth not only singing but composing. Witnesses realize the better the story, the better the deal they get, so the risk is they will exaggerate or elaborate or even sometimes make up stories. I think the president has to assume that his closest friends, his greatest associates, the people he trusts the most, if exposed to the risk of life imprisonment will flip. That has to be his working assumption.”

When asked why Trump should worry if he has don’t nothing wrong, Dershowitz added, “It is certainly possible for people who have done nothing wrong to be caught up. You can be prosecuted for perjury for telling the truth, if somebody tells a different truth.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN