Gohmert: Mueller, Rosenstein ‘Need to Be Investigated’ — ‘Crimes Have Been Committed’

Thursday on Fox Business Network’s “Varney & Company,” Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) argued special counsel Robert Mueller and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein needed to be investigated for their role in the investigation of the sale of U.S. uranium.

Gohmert said, “Now the reason I have been demanding a second special counsel since May of last year is because Mueller needs investigating. This is one of the things that didn’t, isn’t in the letter. Mueller needs investigating. Rosenstein need investigating. Those two investigated the Russia effort to illegally obtain 20% of our uranium. There was an investigation. They were in charge and somehow they quieted that enough in order for Hillary and her buddies to approve the sale of U.S. Uranium that would end up with Russia. And they need to be investigated. They don’t need to be investigators.”

He continued, “The problem is –crimes have been committed, and people have been involved in investigating them who were committing crimes. Comey has admitted as much. This has got to be cleaned out or, it’s like Tammany Hall never got investigated and never came to a head. You have to have something this big come to a head.”

He added, “It is tough for this President and this Attorney General to get things done when you have still got Obama lovers in the administration.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN