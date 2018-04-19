GOP Sen Johnson Responds to ‘Gotcha Question’ About Backing Trump in 2020: ‘It’s Way Too Early’

Thursday on CNN’s “New Day,” Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) said it was way too early to be talking about 2020,” when asked if he would support President Donald Trump’s reelection bid.

Johnson said, “It could be a completely different world by 2020. We have a 2018 election first. So listen, I understand the gotcha question you’re engaging here. But it is way too early to even be talking about it.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN