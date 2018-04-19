One-handed NFL Draft Prospect: ‘I Just Use Doubt as Fuel’

Despite facing doubters throughout his life, @Shaquemgriffin doesn’t allow them to hinder him from doing what he loves. pic.twitter.com/TTcePhi2WM

Former UCF star defender Shaquem Griffin has one hand, but he does not let that stop him from succeeding on the football field.

Griffin, whose twin brother Shaquille was taken by the Seattle Seahawks last year in the third round, shined at the NFL Combine, posting the fastest forty time (4.38) for a linebacker at the combine since 2006 and doing 20 reps on the 225-pound bench press.

“I just use doubt as fuel,” Griffin said Thursday on ESPN’s “Get Up.”

“Throughout my entire life, you know, I had people doubt,” he added. “I had coaches doubt, I had kids doubt. It’s so much people that doubt me … I’m tired of hearing what you can’t do or you can’t do this or you can’t play football because you only have one hand, and it’s just not right. What is right? My whole thing is, let me take it upon myself to show you.”

