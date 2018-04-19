Trent Dilfer on Kaepernick: NFL Teams Don’t Want an Activist with ‘Disastrous’ Play

“When you sue your employer… You’re saying to everybody I don’t want to play football, I want to fight the NFL… Colin Kaepernick doesn’t want to play in the NFL he wants to be a martyr” — @WhitlockJason thinks Colin Kaepernick’s NFL career is over pic.twitter.com/vSZ1D9gyA2

Former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer discussed free agent Colin Kaepernick Wednesday on Fox Sports 1’s “Speak for Yourself,” explaining the activist quarterback has two knocks against him that are likely keeping him from being in the NFL at the age of 30 — his activism and most recent film from 2016 that shows “disastrous” play.

“An NFL organization doesn’t want an activist — they want a quarterback,” Dilfer, who played 13 years in the NFL, pointed out. “[Kaepernick] is viewed by the country more now as an activist than a quarterback. Right or wrong, that’s how he’s viewed.”

The NFL analyst continued, “His tape is bad. The last year of tape is bad. He had the yips. I’ve had the yips. I’ve had them throwing and I’ve had them putting. He couldn’t throw it from here to the camera towards the end accurately. He was so locked up as a quarterback. … The tape doesn’t lie. And to get through the activist part to the football part, you then have to battle that last year of tape — which isn’t very good either.”

