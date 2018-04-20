Ann Coulter: ‘Not Sure I Trust James Comey as a Reliable Narrator’ — ‘A Gigantic, Pompous Fruitcake’

On Sirius XM’s “News & Issues,” conservative commentator Ann Coulter said former FBI Director James Comey came across as a “gigantic, pompous fruitcake.”

When asked about the Comey memos, Coulter said, “I’m not sure I trust James Comey as a reliable narrator. Mostly based on him just being a gigantic, pompous fruitcake. And every interaction I think he has, from the time he was in kindergarten, was him bravely speaking truth to power.”

She added Comey’s book “A Higher Loyalty” was, “utter pompous, self-aggrandizing. H

“He’s standing up to power, everyone else is dirty and compromised, but he alone will speak the truth because he’ll tell his grandchildren what his north star was,” she added.

