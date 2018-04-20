Avenatti: I Might Get Involved in Politics After Daniels Matter Is Over

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” Stormy Daniels’ attorney, Michael Avenatti, expressed openness to a career in politics after the Stormy Daniels matter concludes.

Maher asked, “And what about the future for you in politics? Do you think you would ever want to get into the ring? I mean, obviously, when you get a standing ovation as a lawyer –.”

Avenatti answered, “Well, as you know, there’s a small matter that I’m presently focused on. But, you know, we’ll see how that goes, and I’ll tell you what, if at the end of that, you decide that that makes sense for me, I’ll do it.”

