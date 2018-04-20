Chuck Todd Decries Sean Hannity as ‘Unprofessional’ for Noting Wife’s Association with Democrats

Friday on New York City’s WABC 770 AM’s “Bernie and Sid in the Morning,” NBC’s “Meet the Press” host Chuck Todd criticized Fox News for not taking action against host Sean Hannity when he did not disclose he was a client of Trump’s attorney Michael Cohen while commenting on the FBI raids on Cohen’s office.

Todd said, “Sean Hannity can do what he wants to do, but I’m surprised Fox isn’t making him, at a minimum, disclose a conflict every time he talks about this.”

Todd then denounced a post on Hannity’s website, “The Utter Hypocrisy of Chuck Todd,” which highlighted Todd’s wife, who was a consultant for Democrats.

Todd said, “What I take offense to on that is — that’s my wife, that’s not me. I think it’s a ridiculous place that we’re in society that it’s guilt by association.”

