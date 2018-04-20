CNN’s Borger: DNC Lawsuit Against Trump a ‘100 Percent Stunt’ — ‘Just a Way to Raise Money’

Friday on CNN, anchor Brooke Baldwin asked network analyst Gloria Borger react to the Democratic National Committee’s lawsuit against the Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and the seriousness of it.

Borger called it a “stunt,” adding it also came across as a fundraising ploy.

“A hundred percent stunt,” Borger said. “They want to get in the act, obviously, they want to keep the story moving. This is nothing new. Every political Democrat has been charging that the Trump campaign was in collusion with Wikileaks, etc., etc. We know the DNC was hacked. We’ve been talking about this since the campaign. And honestly, it’s just a way to raise money. That’s what they’re trying to do. They’re trying to raise money off of it.”

