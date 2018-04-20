Dershowitz: McCabe Case ‘Another Example of the Criminalization of Political Differences’

On Friday’s “MSNBC Live,” Harvard Law Professor Alan Dershowitz stated that he hopes former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe isn’t prosecuted and stated his case “is another example of the criminalization of political differences.”

Dershowitz said he agreed with McCabe, adding, “I think this is another example of the criminalization of political differences. You don’t start charging people with perjury for expressing statements or views that other people may have expressed different views. In order to go after somebody for perjury, you really have to prove the most deliberate, willful, material lies. So, I’m hoping he doesn’t get prosecuted. I’m not a fan of prosecuting people in the political context unless it’s an absolute slam-dunk case, whether they’re Republicans or Democrats or Trump or Clinton.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett