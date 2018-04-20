Maher: I ‘Worry’ Stormy Daniels Story ‘Taking a Lot of Energy Away from Real Issues’

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher expressed concern that the Stormy Daniels story is “taking a lot of energy away from real issues.”

While interviewing Daniels’ attorney, Michael Avenatti, Maher stated that he worries that despite all the “giddiness” on the left, Trump will simply pardon everyone or not show up for a deposition. He added, “But, my other worry about it is that it’s taking a lot of energy away from real issues.”

Avenatti countered, “I think the cover-up and lying to the American people is always a real issue.”

Maher responded, “Yes, but it’s actually not what polls say people care about. They care about health care, which doesn’t get a lot of coverage. They care about the tax cut, which doesn’t get a lot of coverage. Because they’re all chasing stories like this. I’m not saying you should stop doing what you’re doing. … I think it’s great what you are doing.”

