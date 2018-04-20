Maher: Trump ‘Obviously Being Blackmailed by Putin’

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher stated President Trump is “obviously being blackmailed by Putin. It’s so obvious.”

Maher said, “[I]f the president is not a Russian agent, he certainly acts like one. Because, once — you know, I remember all the way back to last week, exactly a week ago, when I was sitting here, right when the missiles were being fired at Syria, and we were like, ‘Oh, this is going to be different. He’s really punishing –,’ it turned out, it was just a one-strike thing, just a pinprick.”

After also citing the White House walking back UN Ambassador Nikki Haley’s announcement of new sanctions on Russia, Maher stated, “It’s not a pivot at all. He’s still — he’s obviously being blackmailed by Putin. It’s so obvious. He just cannot make a move against Russia.”

