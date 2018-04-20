Trey Gowdy: Comey’s ‘Whole Book Tour Is a Pretty Weaselly Thing’

. @TGowdySC : "Jim Comey said, 'I don't do sneaky things,' except memorialize private conversations. 'I don't leak,' except when I do leak. And 'I don't do weasel things' - I think this whole book tour is a pretty weasely thing, quite frankly." #SpecialReport pic.twitter.com/g65OZpBEvM

Friday on Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” House Oversight Committee chairman Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-SC) called former FBI Director James Comey’s book tour for “A Higher Loyalty” a “pretty weaselly thing.”

When asked about the Comey memos, Gowdy said, “We learned more about Jim Comey as he goes on his morality tour over the next couple of weeks.”

He added, “Jim Comey said, ‘I don’t do sneaky things,’ except memorialize private conversations. ‘I don’t leak,’ except when I do leak, and ‘I don’t do weasel things.’ I think this whole book tour is a pretty weaselly thing, quite frankly.”

