Chuck doesn't even know the name of the show he's been on for 18 years... 😂 @Kia pic.twitter.com/e06pn9Mlmg

Although he has been a host of TNT’s “Inside the NBA” for nearly two decades, NBA great Charles Barkley could not say the name of the show when he was asked Thursday.

Co-host Ernie Johnson asked, “What’s everybody’s favorite show?”

“Uh… TNT uh… overtime uh… ‘Inside the NBA,'” Barkley replied.

He explained, “Well, he caught me off guard.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent