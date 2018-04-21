Daily Beast’s Alter: Trump an Example of a ‘Lack of Respect’ for the United States

Daily Beast columnist Jonathan Alter argued Saturday on MSNBC that President Donald Trump was an example of a “lack of respect” for the country following his victory lap over former FBI Director James Comey’s memo release showing “NO COLLUSION.”

James Comey Memos just out and show clearly that there was NO COLLUSION and NO OBSTRUCTION. Also, he leaked classified information. WOW! Will the Witch Hunt continue? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 20, 2018

“[E]very day, Donald Trump is an example of lack of humility and lack of respect for our nation,” Alter stated. “It’s all about him, and we’re just seeing more of this.”

