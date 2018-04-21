Daily Beast’s Alter: Trump an Example of a ‘Lack of Respect’ for the United States

by Trent Baker21 Apr 20180

Daily Beast columnist Jonathan Alter argued Saturday on MSNBC that President Donald Trump was an example of a “lack of respect” for the country following his victory lap over former FBI Director James Comey’s memo release showing “NO COLLUSION.”

“[E]very day, Donald Trump is an example of lack of humility and lack of respect for our nation,” Alter stated. “It’s all about him, and we’re just seeing more of this.”

