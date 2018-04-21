Andrea Mitchell: ‘It May Be Something of a Relief’ Trump Isn’t Attending Barbara Bush’s Funeral

Saturday, MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell suggested it may be a bit of a relief to others that President Donald Trump will not be in attendance for former first lady Barbara Bush’s funeral.

“One can’t [help but] remember the 2016 campaign when Donald Trump went after Jeb Bush and even Barbara Bush campaigning for her son, calling him a mama’s boy, talking about ‘low energy Jeb’ — so, there’s that tension. So, I think for everyone concerned it may be something of a relief that Donald Trump is not here today.”

