Mara Liasson: I Don’t Think Russia Is a Voting Issue – Successful Dems Are Not Talking About It

On Friday’s broadcast of PBS’ “Washington Week,” NPR National Political Correspondent Mara Liasson stated that she doesn’t think Russia is a voting issue and Democrats who have been successful know that “when you look at the list of issues that voters care about, Russia is way down at the bottom.”

Washington Post White House reporter and CNN Political Analyst Josh Dawsey stated, “I think there’s rightly some reticence from Democrats to talk about this too much because it’s a complicated storyline. … I mean, to an average American, I’m not sure how much some of the intricacies in the day-to-day retinue of this story really resonates.”

Liasson responded, “They don’t resonate.”

Dawsey further said, “There’s a lot to see here. But how much of it delves down and is a voting issue for people? I’m not sure.”

Liasson added, “I don’t think it is. And I think if you look at successful Democrats who’ve run in these special elections, or off-years, they’re not talking about Russia. They know that when you look at the list of issues that voters care about, Russia is way down at the bottom.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett