WH Spox Gidley: Americans Should Be ‘Outraged’ over Comey’s Actions

Saturday on Fox News Channel’s “Justice,” White House deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley reacted to former FBI Director James Comey’s memos, saying Americans should be “outraged” for Comey’s “dangerous” behavior of using politics and personal bias to do his job.

“The head of the FBI using politics, poll numbers and personal bias to do his job — the American people should be outraged, and it’s dangerous for us as American citizens when someone behaves this way,” said Gidley.

“He’s all over every network because they want him to say bad things about Donald Trump,” he added. “The problem is it’s falling flat. There are no revelations in here except for one, and that is the higher loyalty James Comey talks about is to no one but himself. … It’s incredible what’s going on.”

