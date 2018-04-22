Chuck Schumer ‘Closer’ to Trump on Trade with China Than Obama

Sunday on New York AM 970 radio’s “The Cats Roundtable,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said President Donald Trump was “on the right path” regarding trade with China, adding that he is closer to Trump with trade than with former President Barack Obama.

“[C]hina is not helpful to the United States,” Schumer told host John Catsimatidis. “They are happy to see us in trouble. And the way to get at them is what is the mother load for China – their trade with us. They take advantage of American workers, of American wealth, of American companies regularly. I call them rapacious. And if we were to squeeze China on trade, we might get somewhere on North Korea. Now, I give President Trump credit in this regard: I’m closer to his view on trade, even though I don’t agree with how he did certain things. I don’t think the tariffs were well put together, but I’m closer to him on trade than I was to either Obama, a Democrat, or Bush, a Republican.”

He continued, “We’ve got to get tougher with China. … Trump is on the right path, particularly on intellectual property.”

