Corker: GOP Senators ‘Conflicted’ in Supporting Trump Because ‘Things Change Daily’

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN) said Republican senators were “conflicted” with their support for President Donald Trump because he said, “Things change daily.”

Partial transcript as follows:

STEPHANOPOULOS; You — you’ve also been asked a lot about President Trump and — and what you say seems to depend a little bit on the day of the week, sometimes your harshly critical of the president, talking about something is —

CORKER: Yes, sometimes the hour — sometimes the hour of the day, George, but go ahead.

STEPHANOPOULOS: OK, well let me try this hour, then. It’s — it’s almost 10 o’clock here on the East Coast, just on Friday you said you kind of doubt the president’s going to run again in 2020. Why do you doubt that?

CORKER: Look I, you know, was having this rhetorical situation of somebody trying to pin you down as to what you — who you may vote for in 2020. I don’t know — I don’t know who’s going to be running in 2020, I don’t know if the president will be running in 2020, so — so it was really a — you know how — you know how television is today, George, it’s a gotcha situation. It’s really just pushing back against that.

STEPHANOPOLOUS: But you did say this week that any GOP senator is not conflicted is either — I’m going to quote this here, comatose or pretty useless in their blindness.

CORKER: Yes, so look, I think that — that, sure, I think Republican senators have to be conflicted from time to time, as I mentioned, things change daily. One day we’re going to, you know, tariff the European Union and then we’re not, thankfully. One day we’re going to tariff Canada and then we’re not, thankfully. One day we’re going tariff Mexico and then we’re not, thankfully. One day we’re going to get out of Syria immediately, and then we’re not, thankfully.

So, you know, I mean things change quickly and that was the reason fro my response.