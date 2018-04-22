Dershowitz: FBI Raid on Cohen Is ‘a Very Serious Threat’ to Trump

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz said the FBI raid on President Donald Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen was “a very serious threat” to both the president and Cohen.

Dershowitz said, “Its a very serious threat. This is an epic battle for the soul and the cooperation of Michael Cohen. Prosecutors have enormous weapons at their disposal. They can threaten him essentially with life imprisonment. They can threaten his parents. They can threaten his spouse. They have enormous abilities to put pressure and coerce a witness. On the other hand, the president has a unique weapon that no other criminal defendant or suspect ever has. He has the pardon power.”

