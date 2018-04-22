DNC’s Perez: We Have Seen ‘Mountain of Evidence of Collusion’ Between Trump Campaign, Russia

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Democratic National Committee chairman Tom Perez said the Democrats brought a lawsuit against the Trump campaign, Russia and WikiLeaks over hacked emails because they have seen “a mountain of evidence of collusion between the campaign and the Russians.”

Perez said, “We did our homework. A year ago people said file a lawsuit then, and I didn’t do so because I believe in doing the homework. We have seen a mountain of evidence of collusion between the campaign and the Russians to basically affect our democracy. And so we did our homework, and we brought our civil case.”

He added, “I think they have failed to impose sufficient costs on Russia for this dramatic and reckless and unprecedented hack because this administration is compromised. I want to make sure we send a very clear signal.”

