EPA’s Pruitt Declares End to Obama’s ‘War on Coal’ – EPA Shouldn’t Pick Winners and Losers in Energy Industry

Sunday, Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Scott Pruitt stated there was an end to the “war on coal” in America.

Pruitt told New York AM 970 “The Cats Roundtable” host that the EPA is not in the business of picking of winners and losers in the energy industry, chastising former President Barack Obama’s administration for declaring war on coal.

“We’re in the process of making sure that we’re not picking winners and losers,” he said. “It’s not the job of this agency, or any job in the federal government, to use regulatory power to favor of one sector of the economy over another. And what you saw with the past administration is just that — an attitude that says fossil fuel … is something that should be diminished in favor of, what, renewables. That doesn’t mean renewables shouldn’t be a part of our electricity-generation mix. It should be. But to use regulatory power to favor renewables at the expense natural gas, oil and coal is just something that’s not within the regulatory powers of this agency. And so we’re fixing that.”

