French President Emmanuel Macron: I’m Here to Make France Great Again

On this weekend’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday,” French President Emmanuel Macron said he was trying to make France “great again,” echoing President Donald Trump’s slogan “Make America Great Again.”

Host Chris Wallace said some had compared Macron to Napoleon and King Louis XIV while asking, “Do you ever feel you need to guard against being arrogant?”

Macron replied, “Definitely. Having authority, deciding, being aware of all the consequences of your decision and thinking that you have to stick to your decision to deliver when it’s good for the country is not the same as being arrogant.”

He continued, “I’m here to serve my people in my country and make it great again, as somebody I know very well could say.”

