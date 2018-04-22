GOP Sen Collins: Comey Trying to ‘Cash in on a Book’ in Middle of Mueller’s Investigation

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) said FBI Director James Comey is trying to “cash in” on his book in the middle of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.

Collins said, “If I were advising a future FBI director, I would say two things. One, always follow the Department of Justice’s protocols and guidelines, which unfortunately James Comey did not do with the Hillary Clinton investigation, and he did not do when he leaked documents, which were FBI work documents to a friend of his, knowing that they would go to the press.”

Host Chuck Todd asked, “Do you think this is potentially disruptive to the Mueller probe?”

Collins replied, “That’s what worries me. I cannot imagine why an FBI director would seek to essentially cash in on a book when the investigation is very much alive. He should have waited to do his memoir.”

