Nunes: DNC Lawsuit a ‘Joke’ — They Should ‘Sue Themselves’

On Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes (R-CA) said the Democratic National Committee (DNC) lawsuit against the Trump campaign, Russia, and WikiLeaks is a “joke.”

Nunes said, “Well my first thought is that is this some kind of joke. This must be a joke. We know who colluded with Russians. They don’t want to admit that they colluded with Russians, but they hired Fusion GPS, they hired a law firm that hired fusion GPS that hired a British spy that went and colluded with Russians.”

He added, “So I don’t understand why they didn’t just open up a lawsuit against themselves. They should name themselves and sue themselves so they can get to the bottom of what do they have on their servers, why didn’t they give those servers to the FBI. This is nothing more, nothing less than a continuation of fundraising off of this scandal.”

