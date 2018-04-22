Sanders: If Trump Fires Mueller, That Is ‘an Impeachable Offense’

Sunday on MSNBC’s “PoliticsNation,” Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) said if President Donald Trump fired special counsel Robert Mueller, it would be an “impeachable offense.”

Sanders said, “I think what we’ve got to do and what’s the right thing to do is to let this process work its way. Let Mueller’s investigation continue.”

He added, “What I will tell you is if he fires Mueller then you’re in a whole new world. Because I think that would be very clearly an obstruction of justice, and obstruction of justice is in fact, an impeachable offense.”

