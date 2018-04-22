Warren: Trump’s Pocahontas Insult Is ‘Racist’

Sunday on MSNBC’s “PoliticsNation,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) said President Donald Trump calling her use of the “Pocahontas” as a nickname over her claims of Native American heritage is racist.

Sharpton asked, “Do you see any kind of racial dog whistling in that.”

Warren said, “Oh, yeah! He’s been told over and over and over by tribal leaders, ‘Cut out this out. Stop this. This is racist because it’s a racist intent. He is not doing this to pay a compliment. He is doing it to get out there and get us against them, us against them and in every possible way.”

