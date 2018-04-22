Watch: CNN’s Dana Bash Battles WH’s Kellyanne Conway over Husband’s Tweets

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” White House counselor Kellyanne Conway got into a heated back and forth when guest host Dana Bash asked about Conway’s husband’s tweets.

Bash asked, “What is up with your husband’s tweets?”

Conway shot back, “It’s fascinating that CNN would go there but very good for the whole world to have just witnessed that it is now fair game what people’s—how people’s spouses and significant others may differ with them. I’m really surprised and gratified to see that.”

As the two battled Conway added, “You just brought him into this. This ought to be fun moving forward, Dana. We are going to talk about other people’s spouses and significant others because they either work at the White House or CNN? Are we going to do that?”

When Bash claimed she would have asked the same question to a man, Conway replied, “No you wouldn’t.”

After a heated exchange, Conway insisted the question was “meant to harass and embarrass.”

