FS1’s Cowherd: The Country Is ‘Not Built to Have a Media That None of Us Trusts’

As a teaser for his next segment, Fox Sports 1 “The Herd” host Colin Cowherd said while the country can handle not liking its president, the United States is not built to have a media that it cannot trust.

“Our republic is not built for a media that has incredible bias and agendas,” Cowherd said Monday. “And we’re seeing it again. We’re built to have presidents you and I don’t like. We’re not built to have a media that none of us trusts.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent