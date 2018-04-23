GOP Rep Jim Jordan on a Run for House Speaker: ‘I’m Going to Look at It Very Seriously’

So, is Rep. Jim Jordan's hat going to be in the ring when Paul Ryan vacates his Speaker of the House role? "I'm going to look at it very seriously," he says. https://t.co/63hJ9o1QGj pic.twitter.com/ZggqxLcgrc

Monday on CNN’s “New Day,” Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), a co-founder of the House Freedom Caucus, said he would consider making a run for Speaker of the House when the current speaker Rep. Paul Ryan (R-WI) steps aside.

Jordan told co-host Chris Cuomo his focus, however, wasn’t on the speakership given the GOP was in danger of losing control of the House of Representatives.

“Paul [Ryan] is the speaker,” Jordan said. “He said he would stay there for the rest of this Congress, which I think is a good thing. Then I have been encouraged by colleagues to look at that. And I will seriously do that. But I think more important — I said this on the floor of the House a couple of weeks ago — more important than who the speaker is next year is what Republicans do this year. If we don’t get focused on what we told the American people we were going to do, there may not be a race for speaker. There may be a race for minority leader. So, let ‘s get focused on what we are supposed to do, and if we do that, we’ll be in the majority.”

Later in the segment, he reiterated he would consider a run for House speaker when the time came.

“I will look at it seriously,” he added.

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor