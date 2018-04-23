Kamala Harris: ‘Assault Weapons Should Not Be Walking the Streets of a Civilized Country’

Monday on Power 105.1 FM’s “The Breakfast Club,” Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) said she was focused on the 2018 midterm election to help get people elected who she described as having “the courage” to enact specific gun control measures.

Harris said, “In this discussion when we are talking about school safety, there are things we need to address that include thinking about why this is an issue. And part of it is that we have not passed meaningful, smart gun safety laws in this country. Let’s talk about that. Let’s talk about how the NRA has grabbed people by different parts of their body and caused people to have a lack of courage. Again, another false choice. I’m in favor of the Second Amendment, and I also want smart gun safety laws. Assault weapons should not be walking the streets of a civilized country. We should have universal background checks.”

She added, “We have had all these tragedies. And I’ll say to you, we don’t need another tragedy to act. We have got a good list of tragedies. So it’s not like we are waiting for the tragedy to act. We have that. We are not waiting for good ideas. The good ideas have been had—universal background check—we need an assault weapons ban. The missing ingredient to get something done is for Congress to act, bottom line. And that’s where I would say, OK what can we as people who want to encourage Congress to act do? What can we do? Let’s focus on the 2018 elections. Let’s focus on electing people who have the courage and getting rid of people who don’t.”

