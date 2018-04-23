Lindsey Vonn: Men and Women Will ‘Eventually’ Compete Against Each Other in Pro Sports

Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn told TMZ Sports she is trying to compete against the men, and “eventually” men and women will compete against each other in sports like skiing — but not in the Olympics.

“Not the Olympics, for sure not,” Vonn said of the idea of the two sexes competing.

Vonn went on to say it is yet to happen because “no one likes change,” but she added it would “eventually” and it is just a matter of time.

