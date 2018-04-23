Rob Reiner: Trump Too ‘Embarrassed,’ ‘Frightened’ to go to WH Correspondents’ Dinner

Monday on MSNBC’s “Deadline,” actor and director Rob Reiner said President Donald Trump was too “embarrassed and frightened” to attend Saturday’s White House correspondents dinner.

While discussing the Trumps’ state dinner with French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Reiner said, “The fact you pointed out—there are no Democrats there, there are no members of the media there. This is a president—and I tweeted this today. I mean, he basically was not wanted at the Kennedy Center Honors. He is embarrassed and frightened to go to the White House correspondents dinner, and he was not invited to a funeral of a first lady. This is a president who can’t show up at places and he’s representing us on the world stage. It’s crazy.”

Host Nicolle Wallace corrected Reiner on the funeral of former first lady Barbara Bush, saying, “I don’t know if he was invited or not. He wasn’t there. Mrs. Trump was very much welcome.”

