Sanders: ‘We Have No Intention of Firing the Special Counsel’

During Monday’s White House Press Briefing, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders declared, “we have no intention of firing the special counsel.”

Sanders said, “As we’ve said many times before, we have no intention of firing the special counsel. We’ve been beyond cooperative with them. We’re continuing to cooperate with them, turned over nearly — over a million pages in documents to the special counsel, and have been cooperative.”

She continued, “Exactly what the president’s been saying all along, that this was a false premise that this entire thing started on. We continue to repeat that we think that the idea that the Trump campaign was involved in any collusion with Russia is a total witch hunt. Our position on that has been very clear since the beginning of this process. And the president’s echoing exactly what that position is.”

