Watch: Police Taser, Arrest Man Accused of Fondling Passenger on Plane

Per a report by NBC News, a man was tasered and arrested Sunday night aboard an American Airlines plane in Miami after being accused of inappropriately touching another passenger.

The woman’s boyfriend reported to authorities that Jacob A. Garcia was touching her.

The plane was still at the gate when crew members tried to get Garcia to get off.

“American began the process of deplaning the entire aircraft. During that process, a physical altercation between the same two passengers took place. Once law enforcement was on the aircraft, the passenger then became combative with the officers from the Miami-Dade Police Department,” American Airlines said in a statement.

A passenger captured video of the altercation between Garcia and authorities.

In the video, the man can be heard asking three police officers, “What is the reason you’re removing me from this plane?”

Two officers tried to cuff Garcia while another attempted to control him as he resisted arrest.

Garcia was tasered, and he proceeded to call one of the officers a “baby” before being tasered again. He was then taken into custody after being subdued.

The flight was delayed just over an hour due to the incident, and “all remaining passengers” made it to Chicago.

Follow Breitbart.tv on Twitter @BreitbartVideo