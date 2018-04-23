Waters: ‘I Certainly Meant It’ When I Said Comey ‘Has No Credibility’ – But ‘I Believe Him’ About Trump

On Monday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “All In,” Representative Maxine Waters (D-CA) stated that she “meant it” when she said then-FBI Director James Comey had “no credibility” back in 2017, but “it is quite different when you take a look at Comey and his relationship to the president, what he said, what he’s done. I believe him.”

Anchor Chris Hayes played a clip of Waters on January 13, 2017, when Waters declared that “the FBI director has no credibility”

Hayes then said that Waters and Trump agree that Comey has no credibility. Waters denied that she agrees with Trump, adding, “I tried to clarify that, and to say, yes, coming out of that classified briefing, I said that, and I certainly meant it. However, I think it is quite different when you take a look at Comey and his relationship to the president, what he said, what he’s done. I believe him.”

She further stated, “I believe him, yes. And so, then was then, and now is now.”

