Conway: ‘Dr. Jackson Has Made Clear That He Wants to Fight’ – Trump ‘Sticking by Him’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway stated that VA Secretary nominee Dr. Ronny Jackson “has made clear that he wants to fight” and the president is “sticking by” Jackson.

Conway said, “I talked to Dr. Jackson this afternoon. I spoke with the president, and Dr. Jackson has made clear that he wants to fight. We cannot allow anyone to be criticized and vetted and concluded upon in the press, or just through allegations. That’s what hearings are for. And if Dr. Jackson is willing to go and raise his right hand and answer questions, then that — then the whole world can see that, and that’s called a confirmation hearing.”

Conway also pushed back on criticisms of the White House’s vetting process by citing President Obama’s praise of Jackson.

She added, “The president today said that he understands if Dr. Jackson wants to stand down, but that he, the president, is sticking by him.”

Conway also stated that she isn’t denying the charges against Jackson, but rather that “allegations should be fully and thoroughly vetted” during confirmation hearings or meetings with senators.

