Rahm Emanuel Warns Dems to Tamp Down Impeachment Talk

Monday at an Axios event in Chicago, Mayor Rahm Emanuel (D-IL) warned Democrats to not use the impeachment of President Donald Trump as a “political tool.”

When asked if impeachment was a good issue for Democrats in the 2018 midterm, Emanuel said, “I lived through the Clinton White House. This is a serious legal and consequential, non-political issue. And my view is, there’s nothing there today that we know.”

He continued, “I am angry at what he has done. But it is a legal, constitutional standard. When we get to it, we collectively as a country will know it. As we did with Richard Nixon.”

Emanuel explained, “People know there’s a standard and that standard hasn’t been met. Even if you are really angry at this individual, our president. And I share that anger and frustration, but you don’t just treat the principle or the policy standard of impeachment that is embedded in how we deal with something as a political tool. It’s a constitutional standard and, when that standard has been met, we’ll know about it.”

He added, “This is a case where the best politics is good policy.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN