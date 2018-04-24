Scarborough: Jackson ‘Sounded like Hitler’s Doctor,’ or a Doctor in Russia or North Korea

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” co-host Joe Scarborough stated VA Secretary nominee and White House Physician Ronny Jackson “sounded like Hitler’s doctor,” Vladimir Putin’s doctor, or a doctor in North Korea during Jackson’s press conference about President Trump’s health.

Scarborough said, “I thought it was just shameful, that you’ve got a guy that, first of all, obviously, for anybody that’s ever — I mean, you don’t have to be one of those people that work at circuses that look — ‘Hey, I can guess your weight,’ to know that Donald Trump weighs a hell of a lot more than 239 pounds. That was embarrassing. But then, Willie, the topper of it all, the piece de resistance, was when he said, and it sounded like Hitler’s doctor, I’m sorry, ‘Hey, you know what, his genes are so good…he could live to be 200 years old.'”

He added, “Who would say that? Forget about Hitler, strike Hitler, but let’s just say maybe Putin or another autocrat’s doctor coming out, to say that — a North Korean doctor actually might be a tighter fit, fearless leader’s genetics are so pure and so strong, that fearless leader could live to be 200 years old.”

(h/t Mediaite)

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett