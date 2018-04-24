Watch: Utah Jazz Fan Mitt Romney Mocks Oklahoma City’s Russell Westbrook

This game has everything, including Mitt Romney taunting Westbrook lol pic.twitter.com/dGmu2v9RFy

Sporting a Utah Jazz jersey, Utah Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mitt Romney was seen Monday night at the Jazz-Thunder first-round playoff game heckling Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook.

Westbrook picked up his fourth foul of the game right before halftime, drawing a big cheer from the Jazz faithful. The camera then panned to Romney in a Jazz jersey over a button up shirt holding up four fingers and saying, “That’s four!”

Romney’s Jazz went on to win the game 113-96, giving them a series lead of 3-1.

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent