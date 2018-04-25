AG Jeff Sessions: ‘I Do Have Confidence’ in Rod Rosenstein

Wednesday on Capitol Hill at the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee, Attorney General Jeff Sessions said he has confidence in Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) asked, “Do you agree with me that he is doing a good job?”

Session said, “He works every day to do the job that he is called upon to do, that got dropped in his lap.”

Graham asked, “Do you have confidence in him?”

Sessions replied, “I do have confidence in him.”

Graham added, “I do too.”

